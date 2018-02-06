Missing NC Man Last Seen in Winston-Salem

Jacoby Conner (Photo: Winston-Salem Police)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police are asking for the public’s help locating a Charlotte man who was last seen in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

Winston-Salem Police said that 26-year-old Jacoby Conner of Charlotte was visiting Winston-Salem when he was last seen in the area of Ivy Avenue on February 4 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said Conner was by himself and driving a dark blue 2006 Mercedes-Benz C230 with North Carolina license plate FCJ-9061. Conner has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

He is described as a black male, approximately six feet tall and weighing 145 pounds.

Anyone with information about Conner should call the Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

