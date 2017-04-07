Missing Randolph Co. Teen Found Safe Near a Thomasville Park

Siann Choate (Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office's search for a missing teenager from Thomasville is over.

Thomasville police tweeted Friday afternoon that the teen, Siann Choate was found safe near a park.

The missing juvenile, Siann Choate, has been located by TPD officers. She was found near Doak Park in Thomasville safe and sound. — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) April 7, 2017

An officer told WFMY News 2 the teen left on her own.

Siann Choate was last seen on Warner Street Thursday around 4 p.m. She was walking towards the Thomasville library.

Family, friends, and volunteers from the Fairgrove Fire Department spent time searching for her into Friday morning. The family contacted the Sheriff's Office for help in finding Choate.

Again, Siann Choate has been found safe.

