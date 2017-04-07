Missing Randolph Co. Teen Last Seen in Thomasville

Siann Choate (Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen girl from Thomasville.

Siann Choate was last seen on Warner Street Thursday around 4 p.m. She was walking towards the Thomasville library. Choate lives in the part of Thomasville in Randolph County. Choate was carrying a black bag and wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Family, friends, and volunteers from the Fairgrove Fire Department searched for her into Friday morning. The family contacted the Sheriff's Office for help in finding Choate.

Anyone with information should contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office 336-318-6699

Copyright 2017 WFMY