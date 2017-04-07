WFMY
Missing Randolph Co. Teen Last Seen in Thomasville

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 10:13 AM. EDT April 07, 2017

ASHEBORO — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen girl from Thomasville.

Siann Choate was last seen on Warner Street Thursday around 4 p.m. She was walking towards the Thomasville library. Choate lives in the part of Thomasville in Randolph County. Choate was carrying a black bag and wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. 

Family, friends, and volunteers from the Fairgrove Fire Department searched for her into Friday morning. The family contacted the Sheriff's Office for help in finding Choate.

Anyone with information should contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office 336-318-6699

