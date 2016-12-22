Missing Triad Student's Family Hopes He Comes Home for Christmas

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- What's supposed to be the most magical time of year has been a painful one for a Triad family. Martin Roberts' mom and dad have been without their son for eight months.

He disappeared from Boone back in April and there's been no sign of him since. They’re still hoping and praying for their son's safe return.

Small ornaments on the Roberts' Christmas tree and Martin's stocking on the mantle are playing a very big role this year.

"You're always happy for Christmas and the real reason for the season but at the same time there's somebody that's not here," said John Roberts, Martin’s dad.

Since Martin Roberts was a little boy, his parents have given him a new ornament every year. Some with his picture, others to remember a recent family trip.

This year, they've been a reminder of his disappearance but also a symbol of hope. "We do want to have the Christmas environment in spirit here visually as well as in our heart so hopefully Martin comes home and sees it," said John.

It's been eight months since Martin came home. The then 19-year-old disappeared in April while going to community college in Boone.

It hasn't gotten any easier for his parents. "You have periods where things are going on and you're maybe not focusing and dwelling so much you miss Martin, your son, and then there's other times when it can be overwhelming,” said John.

These days, the Roberts are keeping hope alive and waiting for the day when they'll be reunited with their only child.

"Even when a day ends without him being here, we have hope that we're one day closer to the day that he will be home," said John.

Bringing this broken family a true Christmas miracle.

The Roberts keep spreading the word on social media hoping someone will know something about their son.

John Roberts said Boone Police will get together after the first of the year and take another look at the case to see if there's anything that can be re-checked or re-visited.

