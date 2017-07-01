Missing Winston-Salem Man Needs His Medication, Silver Alert Issued

Ronald Lee Brown Photo: Winston-Salem Police Department (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for Ronald Lee Brown, who they say has been missing for 48 hours.

Officers said Brown is a 23-years-old, 5'11", 200 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.

Brown suffers from a cognitive disorder and is currently not taking his medication. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt carrying either a book bag or a black trash bag containing his belongings.

Police said he was last seen around Carver School Road and Lansing Drive near the Carl Russell Recreation Center, Library and Viking Street areas.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Brown.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.

