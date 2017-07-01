Missing Winston-Salem Man Needs His Medication, Silver Alert Issued

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for Ronald Lee Brown, who they say has been missing for 48 hours.
Officers said Brown is a 23-years-old, 5'11", 200 pounds with brown eyes and a black afro.
Brown suffers from a cognitive disorder and is currently not taking his medication. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt carrying either a book bag or a black trash bag containing his belongings.
Police said he was last seen around Carver School Road and Lansing Drive near the Carl Russell Recreation Center, Library and Viking Street areas.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Brown.
This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs