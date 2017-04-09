Model Chrissy Teigen Pays Charlotte Woman's Beauty School Tuition

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

(WLTX) -- Paying for tuition is one less thing a Charlotte woman is worrying about thanks to kind donation by model Chrissy Teigen.

Mercedes Edney started crowd funding to fulfill her dream of becoming a licensed esthetician, according to her YouCaring page. She says she couldn't receive financial aid/scholarships because of her job and she wasn't already enrolled at the school.

She says to attend Academy of Nail Technology and Esthetics it costs nearly $6,000. By Friday, she had raised about $300, and that is where Teigen's generosity stepped in. She donated $5,605 and left a note saying "I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"

Edney says at first she couldn't believe it and thought it was a glitch.

To see that paypal alert. Y'all, I literally started cussing paypal thinking it was a glitch. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

But later saw that it wasn't.

THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH!! @chrissyteigen I don't even know how else to thank you right now. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

@CruzanChoklate I'm really excited for you to live out your passion ❤❤❤ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 8, 2017

Edney tweeted that she had struggled financially since starting her business, Ixora Botanical Beauty.

I've been struggling for so long. I put my everything into my business. I have sacrificed so much just trying to focus on my goal.. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

And now, she says she owes Teigen this gesture:

If I ever meet Chrissy Tiegen in person, I'm giving her the biggest hug on earth. — Skin Care Genie (@CruzanChoklate) April 8, 2017

© 2017 WLTX-TV