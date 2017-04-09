Model Chrissy Teigen Pays Charlotte Woman's Beauty School Tuition

(WLTX) -- Paying for tuition is one less thing a Charlotte woman is worrying about thanks to kind donation by model Chrissy Teigen.
Mercedes Edney started crowd funding to fulfill her dream of becoming a licensed esthetician, according to her YouCaring page. She says she couldn't receive financial aid/scholarships because of her job and she wasn't already enrolled at the school.
She says to attend Academy of Nail Technology and Esthetics it costs nearly $6,000. By Friday, she had raised about $300, and that is where Teigen's generosity stepped in. She donated $5,605 and left a note saying "I've seen this be your passion for such a long time now. So excited to see you fulfill your dream!"
Edney says at first she couldn't believe it and thought it was a glitch.
But later saw that it wasn't.
Edney tweeted that she had struggled financially since starting her business, Ixora Botanical Beauty.
And now, she says she owes Teigen this gesture:
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs