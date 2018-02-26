Mom Forced Into Early Labor After Hit-And-Run Leaves Hospital With Baby

Mother gives birth after hit-and-run. Pic. WNCN

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County mom and her newborn baby finally went home Sunday night, a little more than two weeks after a car struck the mom as she was walking to a grocery store, forcing her to go into labor.

Heather Gonzalez had been at WakeMed since February 9, the day she was struck.

Her son, Cameron, has been in the NICU.

A driver hit Gonzalez as she was walking on Highway 401 in Franklin County.

Investigators say that driver took off.

Gonzalez threw gravel at passing cars before someone stopped. She said it took her 30 minutes to get help.

“My foot is shattered,” she said. “I had the one surgery while I was here. I had seven pins put in my foot and then I’m going to have plates and screws put in with the second surgery in a couple months.”

Her foot broke in several places and remains in a cast. She hopes to be able to walk again by the end of the year.

“But, it’s overwhelming. There’s just a lot going on and it’s just fantastic to know we’re getting ready to go home,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez believes the car that hit her was a black 2002-2005 Cadillac, adding the side view mirror came off when she was struck.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating and is looking for the driver responsible for hitting her.

If you have any information, you’re asked to give them a call.

The family also created a Go Fund Me page for Cameron’s NICU fund.

