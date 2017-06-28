Mom Of 4-Year-Old Hit-And-Run Victim Says 'God Was Watching Over Him'

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- "It was a pick up truck that hit my tiny, 40-pound baby. He could've had broken bones. He could've been gone. But God brought him through it," Lalisa Drawthorn said Wednesday.

Her 4-year-old son, Matthew Drawthorn, was the victim of a hit-and-run on Sunday.

The boy was out riding his bike when a pick-up truck ran into him and dragged him more than 30 feet down the road, according to police.

The driver did not stop.

"I'm not sure what type of person you have to be to do that," Drawthorn said. "Knowing that they hit a child. And then to just drive off."

Matthew has a brain bleed and some scrapes, according to his mom. He was treated and released from the hospital.

Police arrested the suspected driver, Brendan Lamar Johnson, on Wednesday. He is in jail under a $75,000 bond.

