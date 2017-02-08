Fundraiser For Greensboro Mom of Three Brutally Killed

Renata Marshall (Photo: Asia Francis)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Friends, family and neighbors of Renata Meayion Marshall continue to fundraise for her funeral, while Greensboro police investigate her murder.

A funeral fundraiser will happen at 308 N. Swing Rd on Wednesday, February 8th, which would have been Marshall's 37th birthday. People can also choose to donate online.

Detectives say just before 12:30 a.m on February 6th, someone called police about a woman with serious injuries in her apartment. Investigators say when they got into the apartment, they found Marshall dead with gunshot wounds.

So far, a suspect has yet to be identified. Marshall is described as a loving mother of three and grand-mother of a three-year-old girl.

Police want anyone with information or tips to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can be anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest can yield a $2,000 reward.

The apartment complex website indicates River Birch is a public housing complex, marketed as a "safe and quiet neighborhood." The homicide comes just days after Greensboro police held a community forum on ways to address violent crime, which was up 11 percent last year from the year before.

Police plan to go door to door in the community on Thursday, February 9th, to collect tips and ensure the safety of the residents.

(© 2017 WFMY)