Money raised to name NICU room in ETCH after Emma Walker

Jan. 4, 2017: The mother of a central high school cheerleader who was shot and killed while she slept is thanking the community for the outpouring of support, and focusing on happy memories of her daughter.

Staff , WBIR 6:30 PM. EST January 11, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Friends and family of Emma Walker raised $25,169 to name a patient room in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after the late Knoxville teen.

ETCH is naming one of the 44 private NICU rooms as a way to memorialize Walker, who died in November when officials say her ex-boyfriend shot through a window in her home she slept.

Walker’s dream was to become a NICU nurse. The 16-year-old girl was a junior at Central High School.

William Riley Gaul is charged with first-degree murder in Walker's death. His case is still before a grand jury.

