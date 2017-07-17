Montgomery Co. Commissioners Ask Fire Station To Take Down Confederate Flag

Confederate Flag (Photo: Custom)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- Montgomery County Commissioners are speaking out against a Confederate Flag flying at a fire station.

The flag has been flying at the Uwharrie Volunteer Fire Department for years.

But getting it removed isn't so simple.

Taxpayer-dollars fund the operation and the fire trucks... but the building is privately-owned.

So the controversial flag is allowed to fly there.

Now, for the first time... the Board of Commissioners is officially asking firefighters to take it down.

A letter that will be sent to the Uwharrie Fire Department reads in part...

"The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners respectfully asks the volunteers of the Uwharrie Fire Department to remove the Confederate Flag from the building for which they are defacto stewards.

We ask you to do so, out of respect for the institution you have so admirably volunteered to serve."

The commissioners plan to formally present the letter at their meeting, on Tuesday night.

