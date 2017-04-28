More Than 1,400 Lose Power After Winston-Salem Transformer Blows

Red light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background. (Photo: artolympic, artolympic)

More than 1,400 are without power after a transformer blew in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon at Robinhood Road and Silas Creek Parkway.

Winston-Salem Police confirmed that the transformer blew, but there was not a fire.

The Duke Energy website shows approximately 1,438 are without power in the Winston-Salem area. Power is expected to be restored around 4 p.m.

