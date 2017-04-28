WFMY
More Than 1,400 Lose Power After Winston-Salem Transformer Blows

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:47 PM. EDT April 28, 2017

More than 1,400 are without power after a transformer blew in Winston-Salem Friday afternoon at Robinhood Road and Silas Creek Parkway. 

Winston-Salem Police confirmed that the transformer blew, but there was not a fire.

The Duke Energy website shows approximately 1,438 are without power in the Winston-Salem area. Power is expected to be restored around 4 p.m.

