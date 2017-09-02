More than 60 Triad Volunteers Heading To Texas For Disaster Relief

More than 60 volunteers with the North Carolina Baptists on a Mission leave Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- More than 60 Triad volunteers with the North Carolina Baptists on a Mission leave Sunday morning to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

With their bags all packed, Robert Gaines and Tim Bowles are eager to help but also nervous about what to expect when they arrive.

“We've been on standby for 8 days now,” said Bowles. “So to finally go is kind of a relief but there is some fear and anxiety.”

They're part of a team of 62 local volunteers who will be driving more than 15 hours this weekend to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“They have lost everything and they're sitting there with no hope on your own of recovering,” said Gaines. “Our purpose is to share the love of Christ with people that are hurting and need help.”

The team will be working out of a mobile kitchen, serving 30,000 hot meals a day to first responders and the American Red Cross.

“I have to wonder what they've been doing for the past eight days without food,” said Bowles. “I mean they've really got to be almost starving.”

The organization has responded to disasters all over the world including earthquakes in Haiti, a typhoon in the Philippines, and virtually every recent natural disaster in the United States.

NC Baptists on a Mission were even called into action in the Triad when tornados ravaged parts of Yadkin and Davie counties earlier this year.

“It's a great feeling. You see it in their eyes,” said Gaines. “The hope that you see in their eyes.”

Most of their time will be spent helping others, while also learning something about themselves.

“I get a whole lot more out of it then what I give. It's just such a blessing,” said Gaines. “Yes, you will wear yourself out and you will be so tired you don't know what to do but when you walk away, you're just thankful that you were able to do it.”

The team is meeting Sunday morning at 11 A.M. in Salisbury.

From there, they'll ride in a bus more than 1,000 miles all the way to Nederland, Texas.

They'll be gone for a week until another crew comes to replace them.

When they get to Texas, they'll be joining a team of Greensboro Firefighters who are already on the ground.

The Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team arrived in College Station, Texas on Friday evening.

They’re one of five experienced teams sent for relief by Governor Roy Cooper.



© 2017 WFMY-TV