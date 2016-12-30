WELCOME HOME! 6,000 Sailors With Eisenhower Strike Group Return Home

Happy homecoming for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Group. (Photo: Steven Graves, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- More than 6,000 sailors from Carrier Strike Group 10 are returning home from deployment today, just in time for the new year.

The aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS San Jacinto, along with guided-missile destroyers USS Mason and USS Nitze are returning to Naval Station Norfolk this morning.

The ships have been deployed for seven months, performing in the 5th and 6th U.S. Fleet areas of operations.

The operations included launching F/A-18 strikes against ISIL in Syria and Iraq and providing maritime security.

While conducting operations in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait, USS Mason defended itself and other U.S. ships from multiple inbound anti-ship cruise missiles during the week of Oct. 9.

Sailors aboard USS Nitze swiftly carried out a defensive Tomahawk strike against three radar sites on the Yemeni coast.

PHOTOS: Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group returns home

Sailors on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower have arrivedin Norfolk! Happy Homecoming! #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/wJdkt79i3s — Steven Graves (@13StevenGraves) December 30, 2016

A Twitter List