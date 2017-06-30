More Than A Dozen Guns, 90 Grams of Cocaine Seized From NC Man's Home

Daryl Crawford and the items seized during a search of his home (Orange Co. Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCN) - A man from Hillsborough faces over a dozen charges ranging from drugs to weapons violations after the Orange County Sheriff's Office searched his home Thursday.

More than a dozen firearms were seized from the home of Daryl Frederick Crawford II on the 2500 block of Highway 86. Semi-automatic assault rifles, semi-automatic handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three bulletproof vests and more than 90 grams of cocaine were seized according to the sheriff’s office.

Crawford was in the home at the time of search was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Crawford was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, and 13 counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The suspect is being held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

