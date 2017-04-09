Morgan Hightower and Husband Welcome Baby Boy

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The wait is over and Morgan Hightower and her husband couldn't be more happy.

Their son Grady has arrived. Grady was born Thursday, April 6 at 8:58am. He tipped the scale at 8 pounds 8 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long.

Grady's name is a family name on Morgan's husband father's side of family.

Mom and baby are doing great.

"He's already brought so much joy and love to our lives!", words from proud mom Morgan Hightower.

Join the WFMY News 2 family in congratulating Morgan and her husband.

Morgan shared the news on her Facebook fan page Sunday.

