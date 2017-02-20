Morse's 'Gallery of the Louvre' Comes to Reynolda House

Samuel F.B. Morse's 'Gallery of the Louvre' and the Art of Invention at Reynolda House. WFMY News 2 photo.

WINSTON-SALEM — It's a treasure of American art, and it's right here in the Triad.

Samuel Morse's 'Gallery of the Louvre' went on display at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art last week.

Most know Morse as the inventor of the telegraph and morse code, but he was an influential painter and artist before his inventions.

The exhibit, "Samuel F. B. Morse's 'Gallery of the Louvre' and the Art of Invention," is at Reynolda until June 4. The exhibit includes early telegraph machines from the Smithsonian.

"It's really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this masterpiece of American painting," said Reynolda House Curator Allison Slaby.

The 'Louvre' contains 38 prominent Renaissance and Baroque works and introduced art to Americans in an era before art museums. It hangs on a 6 foot-by-9 foot canvas and weighs 280 pounds, making it the largest painting ever shown at Reynolda. Slaby said the painting is shipped in a giant crate and has to acclimate for two days. Seven Reynolda staff members prop the piece on a specially-built cart and mount it on the wall with the help of a courier.

"He selected the works that he thought Americans should know and should study within this single work," said Phil Archer, Director of Program & Interpretation with Reynolda. "He was a communicator from beginning to end."

The painting sold for $3.25 million in 1982, a then-record for an American work of art.

