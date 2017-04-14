Moses Cone Hospital To Close South Entrance

Moses Cone Hospital Pic. Moses Cone (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Moses Cone Hospital will close its South Entrance on East Northwood Street to all vehicles beginning on May 1.

The hospital is making plans to begin preparations on the planned Women’s Hospital building. The six-story tower will be complete by 2019.

Moses Cone Hospital Map

Patients and visitors will need to use the main hospital entrance off North Church Street. The entrance closing will not impact those coming to use the emergency department.

You’ll need to do the following when coming to the hospital:

Make sure you allow extra time for arrival and departure.

Patients and guest should park in the main patient parking deck or use the free valet parking at the Church Street entrance.

The driveway to the hospital’s main entrance is being expanded. Reserved parking is being created for heart and vascular specialty clinic patients.

