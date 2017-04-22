Mother, Child Hit Crossing Street In Greensboro

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Greensboro, N.C. - A five-year-old child is in the hospital and their mother is injured after being hit by a driver according to Greensboro police.

Investigators say they were crossing Holden Road in front of the Food Lion around 10:30 Friday night when a driver struck both of them.

No charges have been filed at this time. We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

If you have information on the accident call Crime Stoppers at: 336-373-1000

