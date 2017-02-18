19-month-old Montaserbilla Hjazi is still recovering at Brenner Children's Hospital. (Photo: Hjazi Family, Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC -- The toddler that was mauled by two dogs in Greensboro is improving, according to his family.

19-month-old Montaserbilla Hjazi is still recovering at Brenner Children's Hospital.

Police say two pit bulls attacked him in his own backyard in Greensboro this week.

The dogs belonged to the next door neighbor, who has been charged with a misdemeanor in connection to the attack.

The victim's parents, Ibrahim Ahmad Hjazi and Al Bardan Amani Mohammad, spent the last week by their son's side.

They are a family of refugees from Syria.

They just moved to Greensboro about seven months ago, along with their five young children.

They don't speak English, but with the help of an interpreter, they told us that their son spent 10 hours receiving surgery on his eyes, ears, and face.

"She saying that she feels really bad about seeing him go through this. It really hurts her heart," said Mohammad. "The whole family is terrified."

Mohammad says they left Syria for protection and safety -- not to go through this.

They said their boy is recovering well after hours of surgery on his face, but they say he's terrified of dogs now.

"He's really scared," said Hjazi. "Even today, a nurse came in and put in a cartoon movie and he saw a dog and so he started backing up and got scared and started moving his face."

Hjazi's mother had tears in her eyes talking about the love she has for her son.

"She was saying Montaserbillah is the flower at the house," said Mohammad. "He brought joy and happiness to everyone in the house. His smile, she says she just doesn't know how to explain."

Doctors told the family the toddler will need another surgery and at least six more months in the hospital -- but he is expected to be okay.

