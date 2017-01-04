Mother Of Student Slammed By Officer Removes Daughters From School

via. Twitter video

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The mother of a girl seen slammed to the floor by a police officer in a video posted to social media says she's pulled both of her daughters out of the North Carolina high school they were attending.

Desiree Harrison told WRAL-TV on Wednesday that she also has hired an attorney after seeing the video recorded Tuesday at Rolesville High School.

In the brief video, an officer surrounded by students lifts and drops a girl to the floor on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away. The video doesn't show what happened before or after that.

The student who recorded the video says the girl who was slammed to the floor was trying to break up a fight between girls, including her sister.

A video was provided to CBS North Carolina shows a police officer slamming a female student to the ground during an incident Tuesday morning at Rolesville High School.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language.

According to WNCN, The witness said the girl who was slammed “was trying to defend her sister and to break things up.”

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said there is body camera video of the incident.

Eagles said there are two school resource officers at that school, so its possible there is more than one body camera video.

The ACLU-North Carolina tweeted about video saying it displayed a “disturbing use of force.”

Disturbing use of force at #rolesvillehigh that should never be used against kids in schools. Contact us if you have info about incident. — ACLU-North Carolina (@ACLU_NC) January 3, 2017

