Update: Mother, Two Kids Found In Randolph County

Melissa McGarvey and children, Keely Oneil and Riley Oneil missing Pic. Randolph County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – UPDATE: The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing mother and her two kids.

Melissa McGarvey and her two daughters have been found safe according to the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office. A release from the RCSO says they arrived back in their residence and were not harmed.

UPDATE: Melissa McGarvey and her two daughters have been found safe according to the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/TjtnevVbCW — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) January 27, 2017

Keely Oneil and Riley Oneil missing. Pic. Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

During the search, investigators said McGarvey and her daughters, Keely and Riley O'Neil, were last seen on Tuesday, January 24.

