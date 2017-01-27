Update: Mother, Two Kids Found In Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – UPDATE: The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing mother and her two kids.
Melissa McGarvey and her two daughters have been found safe according to the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office. A release from the RCSO says they arrived back in their residence and were not harmed.
UPDATE: Melissa McGarvey and her two daughters have been found safe according to the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/TjtnevVbCW— WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) January 27, 2017
During the search, investigators said McGarvey and her daughters, Keely and Riley O'Neil, were last seen on Tuesday, January 24.
