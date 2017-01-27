WFMY
UPDATE: Mother, Two Kids Found In Randolph County

Update: Mother, Two Kids Found In Randolph County

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:14 PM. EST January 27, 2017

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – UPDATE: The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing mother and her two kids.

Melissa McGarvey and her two daughters have been found safe according to the Randolph Co. Sheriff's Office. A release from the RCSO says they arrived back in their residence and were not harmed.

During the search, investigators said McGarvey and her daughters, Keely and Riley O'Neil, were last seen on Tuesday, January 24.

