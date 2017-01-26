Mother, Two Kids Missing In Randolph County

Melissa McGarvey and children, Keely Oneil and Riley Oneil missing Pic. Randolph County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing mother and her two kids.

Investigators said Melissa McGarvey and her daughters, Keely and Riley Oneil, were last seen on Tuesday, January 24.

McGarvey could be experiencing a medical information.

She was last seen driving a Chevy Cruze NC Tag EBY-6300.

If you have any information call 911, or contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699.

