Mother, Two Kids Missing In Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing mother and her two kids.
Investigators said Melissa McGarvey and her daughters, Keely and Riley Oneil, were last seen on Tuesday, January 24.
McGarvey could be experiencing a medical information.
She was last seen driving a Chevy Cruze NC Tag EBY-6300.
If you have any information call 911, or contact the Randolph County Sheriff's Office at 336-318-6699.
