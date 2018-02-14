Mother's Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Death of Baby in Randolph Co.

1-year-old Ryker Baker (Photo: Joshua Townsend, Ryker's father)

RAMSEUR, NC - Dylon Kirkpatrick was charged with Murder on Wednesday in connection with the death of one-year-old Ryker Baker.

Baker died last Saturday at Brenner Children's Hospital. Investigators say Ryker was the victim of suspected child abuse.

Kirkpatrick, the boyfriend of Baker's mother, has no bond.

Kirkpatrick was previously charged with Felony Child Abuse Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury.

