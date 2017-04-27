Motorcycle Driver Dies After Crash In Lexington

Close-Up Of Siren Light On Police Car (Photo: Aydin Aksakal / EyeEm, AksPhotography.de)

LEXINGTON, NC - A man driving a motorcycle died Wednesday night after crashing with a car, according to Lexington Police.

Police said a Harley Davidson and a Lexus collided at the intersection of Mendota Avenue and Hickory Street.

Arnold Smith Jr, 33, was driving the motorcycle and died at the scene because of his injuries. Wendy Carter, 33, had two juvenile passengers in her Lexus, all three were taken to Lexington Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WFMY