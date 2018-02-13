Much Ado About The Winston-Salem Twin Arches

Jessica Mensch/WFMY News 2 photo (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- It's hard to miss the large arches extending over U.S. 52 in Winston-Salem.

Since the inaugural lighting of the Twin Arches on January 30, WFMY News 2 has received a lot of questions from concerned viewers over the cost and purpose of the installment.

Some say the arches are beautiful, others claim they are a waste of money.

We've learned the arches were built strictly for design and aesthetics and do not contribute to the structure of the interchange.

The Creative Corridors Coalition, a nonprofit headed by Forsyth County residents, partnered with the city and the NC Department of Transportation for the project.

According to the Creative Corridors Coalition website, the twin arches cost an estimated $1,650,000. Approximately, $950,000 came from the private sector. The other $700,000 came from the state.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY