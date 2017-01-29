Multiple Arrested At Charlotte-Douglas During Protests Over Ban On Refugees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- President Trump's action of signing an executive order to ban people from several predominantly Muslim countries has sparked backlash and protest across the United States, including in Charlotte.

The demonstrations occurred in some of the largest U.S. airports, including Dallas, Chicago, Boston, New York and our own Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Six demonstrators were arrested Saturday after protesting at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for violating the city code of staging protests in airports.

"Here in Charlotte, here in America, refugees are welcome and we will not just sit by silently when folks are summarily being denied entry pretty much based on their religion," said a peaceful protester at Charlotte-Douglas. "It's not okay."

According to CMPD's Airport Division, around 9 p.m. Saturday approximately 50 protesters formed in two distinct groups at Charlotte-Douglas. Police say a small group was protesting immigration and presidential executive orders while an additional group were protesting community-related issues.

Protesters are allowed to staged on the sidewalk outside the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport terminals.

CMPD said they allow peaceful exercise of free-speech to a "certain point" but at one point Saturday evening a smaller, more aggressive group violated those rules and six individuals were arrested for second-degree trespassing. Two of those arrested also face charges of resisting arrest. To view the airport ordinance, click here.

Members of the public are allowed to come and go in the airport's 'public' areas but protests or solicitations are governed by a city code. Part of the code requires protesters to stay outside the terminal on the sidewalk.

More protests are expected Sunday across the United States and in Charlotte. CMPD warns protesters they must stay on the sidewalk outside the terminals at the airport.

The Department of Homeland Security said Sunday it will comply with judicial orders not to deport detained travelers from several Muslim countries. However, President Trump's executive order restricting those citizens will stay in place.

The Department's decision comes after a federal judge in New York granted an emergency stay late last night for those citizens who have already arrived in the United States or currently en route.

President Trump signed an executive order Friday temporarily banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from coming to the United States. The countries include Libya, Sudan, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen and Somalia.

Trump says it's a way to vet those coming in and out of our country.

Congresswoman Alma Adams has asked anyone having problems getting into the country for the family members here to contact her office. Click here for information on contacting Adams' office.

