HIGH POINT, NC -- Multiple families lost their home after an apartment fire in High Point Sunday morning.

Fire departments responded to the 200 block of Maple Place just before 4:00 this morning.

High Point police and fire told WFMY News 2 the fire took a while to put out, and affected multiple apartments.

The cause of the fire has not been released yet.

