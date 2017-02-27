WFMY
Multiple Lanes On I-85 Bypass Closed In Greensboro Due To Injured Person

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:50 PM. EST February 27, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police have shut down multiple lanes on I-85 bypass eastbound near the Elm-Eugene Street exit.

According to Greensboro Police Department, a person was found injured in the roadway. The far left lane is open to traffic however it’s moving slowly and backing up quickly.

Police are asking for drivers to avoid the area.

There’s no word on when all the lanes will be re-opened.

 

