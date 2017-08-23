Murder, Robbery Charges Brought on High Point Teens

High Point police made two arrests in connection with a May homicide that killed a 21-year-old.

Kashaun Lovette, 19, and Deontay Robinson, 18, were given multiple charges, including three counts of Attempted Murder. Lovette was jailed on a $3 million bond with Robinson's secured bond coming at $2 million.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Early on May 28, three men broke into a home on the 1700 block of Candlewood Ct. in an attempted robbery. Shots were fired, killing 21-year-old Christopher Gidderon of Winston-Salem.

Copyright 2017 WFMY