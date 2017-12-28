Murder Warrant Filed in Death of 16-Year-Old Girl in High Point

HIGH POINT, NC - A man was served a warrant Thursday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl last weekend.

Kenneth R. Odom was served a warrant for 1st Degree Murder around 4 p.m. and is still at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center recovering from injuries. Odom, 47, will be taken before a magistrate when he's released from the hospital.

RELATED: Teen Girl Shot, Killed in High Point by Friend's Stepdad: Police

The girl was identified as Na'kayla Bynes. Bynes was shot in the head on at a home on the 700 block of Garrison Street and found around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. She was dead in a downstairs bedroom when officers arrived.

Statements from witnesses say a man shot the teen after he got upset because his stepson and some friends were hanging out at the house while he was out of town. He shot Odom before another teen tackled him, allowing everyone to escape.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 Associated Press