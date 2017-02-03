Mystery box of slides found

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Chapel Hill Dealing With Water Shortage
-
Meet the Budweiser Clydesdale "babies"
-
Indecent Exposure of Substitute Teacher
-
Library Staff Praying For Homeless Victim
-
Phone Capabilities: Tricks Your Phone Can Do
-
Booze & candy: Kids getting drunk in school
-
Consumer Reports: Mattresses Now Tested For All Body Types
-
Psychologist lists smartest dog breeds
-
Baby Boy on the Way After Vasectomy
-
Wash. Attorney General Q&A About Travel Ban Block
More Stories
-
UNC Men's Basketball Game Against Notre Dame Moved…Feb. 3, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
80,000 Impacted By Chapel Hill Water ShortageFeb. 3, 2017, 8:56 p.m.
-
Judge Orders Temporary Halt To Trump's Travel BanFeb. 3, 2017, 9:36 p.m.