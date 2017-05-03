WFMY News 2: Name Our Drone Contest

Photo: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- You have a grand opportunity to name the WFMY News 2 drone. The contest officially starts at 12:01pm on Wednesday, May 3 and ends on Monday, May 22 at 11:59pm.

Below are the official rules .

Mobile users link>> http://ulink.tv/210266

WFMY’s Name the Drone Contest

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, WFMY’s Name the Drone (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the States of North Carolina and Virginia who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of WFMY-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc. and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with any such employees or contractors are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 p.m. (E.T.) on May 3, 2017 and end at 11:59 p.m. (E.T.) on May 22, 2017 (the “Contest Period”). During the Contest Period, enter by visiting WFMY’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WFMYNews2/, clicking on the Name the Drone link and entering one (1) name for the WFMY drone and completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address), and following all posed instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and sent your entry by clinking on the “SUBMIT” BUTTON. Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person, per day. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. All entries must be received by 11:59 pm E.T May 22, 2017.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

Sponsor reserves the right to reject any content that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive inappropriate, objectionable, or in bad taste, or infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants.

4. Winner Selection . A panel of qualified judges selected by sponsor from members of the WFMY News 2 Content Leadership team will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: Originality 25%, Brand connection 25%, Simplicity 25%, and Creativity 25%. The ratings scale for each criterion will range from one (1) to ten (10), with 10 being the best score. Judging will conclude within two (2) days after the end of the Contest Period and the four (4) contestants with the highest cumulative scores will be designated the 4 Winners. In the event of a tie, tied entries will be re-judged on the same criteria listed above. Decisions of judges and Sponsor will be final and binding in all respects. Judging will be completed on or before May 24, 2017. The Four Prize Winners will be announced on WFMY’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WFMYNews2/.

5. Prizes and Odds. The Four Prize Winners will each receive one (1) FPVRC Predator Drone like the one in the photo, valued at $40.00.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . On or about May 24, 2017 the 4 Prize Winners will be notified at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Failure of winner to respond to email notification, or return of prize notification as undeliverable, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at WFMY News 2 1615 Phillips Ave Greensboro, NC 27405 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. (E.T.) and 5 p.m. (E.T.) weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability certifying that the entrant’s submission is entrant's original work, that entrant owns right to the work, that the submission has not previously won an award or prize in a contest and has not previously been published, and that entrant has complied with the Official Rules of the Contest, as well as a liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Copyright . By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . WFMY’s Name the Drone is sponsored by WFMY TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the WFMY News 2 Content Leadership Team regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after May 24, 2017 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit wfmynews2.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), WFMY’s Name the Drone, WFMY News 2 1615 Phillips Ave Greensboro, NC 27405. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Devetta Blount, 336-379-5796 or dblount@wfmy.com or Bob Kim, at bkim@wfmy.com

Official Rules: Name the WFMY News 2 Drone

Copyright 2017 WFMY