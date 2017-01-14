National Parks Are Free On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Hurricane Ridge at Olympic National Park. Photo: Scott Starkey. (Photo: Scott Starkey, Custom)

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday.

As part of the park service’s centennial, national sites will be free to the public 10 days in 2017.

Out of the 120 sites and parks participating nationally, four are in Washington state, including Mount Rainier National Park, Olympic National Park, Fort Vancouver National Historical Site, and Lewis & Clark National Historical park. The fee waiver does not apply to state parks or state wildlife or natural areas.

The waiver includes entrance fees, commercial tour fees, and transportation entrance fees. Reservation, camping, and tour fees will still be collected.

Other entrance-free dates in 2017:

- February 20: President’s Day

- April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

- August 25: National Park Service Birthday

- September 30: National Public Lands Day

- November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

