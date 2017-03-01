National Pig Day: How Much Do You Know About Pigs In The Carolinas?

(Photo: Thinkstock by Getty)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Not only is Wednesday the first day of March, but it’s also National Pig Day!

Did you know the swine celebration has ties to North Carolina? The holiday was founded in 1972 by sisters Ellen Stanley, a teacher in Texas, and Mary Lynne Rave, of Beaufort, North Carolina.

Everywhere you go, it’s hard to avoid the pig, especially in the Carolinas, where barbecue is king. Whether you prefer yours eastern North Carolina style with some vinegar, or the mustard-based sauce made famous in the Palmetto State, Carolinians love their barbecue.

And even though we may disagree on how we prep it, we all agree on one thing: you must have pork. Shredded, pulled, or chopped, nearly every barbecue in the Carolinas will feature pork.

So how did this holiday get started, exactly?

The sisters who founded the celebration recognized how important the pig is to our everyday lives and decided it was time to show just how fine swine are.

Miss Piggy, Piglet, and Porky are among the plethora of pigs that have graced our TV screens over the years, raising awareness for just how funny pigs are, too. Contrary to popular belief, you don't have to just eat them. Some people even have them as pets!

High (ly educated) on the hog

Think you know all there is to the pig? Take our quiz and let us know how you did!

