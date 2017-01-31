Nationwide Blood Shortage Affecting Triad Red Cross

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- The American Red Cross says inclement winter weather has caused a nationwide blood shortage, which could soon affect Triad-area hospitals unless people roll up their sleeves.
Already this winter more than 300 organizers have canceled blood drives across the country, including 43 in North Carolina since January.
Since the Red Cross issued a plea for blood, a representative with the Triad Red Cross says she has noticed an increase in appointments.
Are you interested in helping? There are a number of ways to meet the need.
DONATE:
- Donors can give blood every 56 days (eight weeks)
- Donors must be at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in good health
- Make an appointment and fill out Rapid Pass form to avoid long wait times
ORGANIZING BLOOD DRIVE:
- Call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) to organize a blood drive
- Hosts: find suitable location, recruit friends, publicize
- Red Cross: provide supplies, staffing and help recruit donors
- Create a virtual blood drive to encourage friends to donate in their areas
- Free and easy
VOLUNTEER
- Sign up at RedCrossBlood.org
- Help out at blood drives
- Work front desk at blood donation centers
- No minimum time commitment
