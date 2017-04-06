NBA Board to Discuss Charlotte as All-Star Host: Report

In this June 23, 2015, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., where the league announced that the city would host the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the plans says the NBA will discuss whether to bring the 2019 All-Star Game to Charlotte at its Board of Governors meeting this week.

The person tells The Associated Press that the NBA board was already planning to discuss the matter at its meeting Thursday, though it's not known if a decision will be made. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the board's agenda is not publicized.

The league pulled this year's All-Star event out of Charlotte and it went to New Orleans instead. The NBA had it said it hoped the All-Star game could go to Charlotte in 2019 if changes were made to a North Carolina law that limited anti-discrimination protections for lesbian, gay and transgender people.

North Carolina has repealed the "bathroom bill" and replaced it with a compromise law. The NCAA said Tuesday it would again consider the state as a host for championship events.

The 2018 All-Star Game is already set for Los Angeles.

