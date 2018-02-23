NC ACC Schools Respond to Report Released by Yahoo Sports

Friday morning Yahoo Sports released a report that included documents from a federal NCAA investigation. Yahoo's reports states players — or, in some cases, their family members — are listed as receiving impermissible benefits ranging from a $70 lunch to more than $40,000 in loans.

Three North Carolina schools were named in the report: UNC, Duke and NC State and Athletic directors are responding to the report.

Statement from Duke University Vice President & Director of Athletics Kevin White Regarding Yahoo! Sports Report on Feb. 23:



“A Duke student-athlete was identified in a Yahoo! Sports report this morning about men’s college basketball. Duke immediately reviewed the matter and, based on the available information, determined there are no eligibility issues related to today’s report. Duke has already contacted the NCAA and will continue to work collaboratively with the NCAA and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Duke has an uncompromising commitment to compliance in athletics. That has not, and will not change."

UNC Athletic Director Steve Kirschner:

“We have no information on what is mentioned in today’s Yahoo! story, but we will cooperate fully with any and all investigations.”

Debbie Yow, Athletic Director a NC State told the News and Observer that Yahoo Sports never contacted the school, even though their publishing of the story said they had. Yahoo has since updated the story to include information from the university.

“We learned of the report this morning and it is the first we’ve heard about this information. The report involves an agent NC State disassociated with in 2012. Of course, we fully cooperate with any investigations or inquiries.”

