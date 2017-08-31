NC Amtrak Passengers Bused From Station to Station After Power Lines Fall on Tracks

Photo: WFMY News 2

BURLINGTON, N.C.-- Some Amtrak passengers heading to Charlotte had to make an unexpected stop in Burlington to board a bus. The bus then carried them to next train station to board the train again.

That's because train operators were alerted that four to five power lines were on the tracks somewhere between Burlington and Greensboro--because of a storm.

Duke Energy is working on clearing the track but trains can't go through the area for up to five hours.

About 30 people who were on Train 73 were held at Burlington Train Station until a charter bus picked them up. They were taken to Greensboro where they boarded an Amtrak train and continue on to Charlotte.

