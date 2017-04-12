NC Baseball Coach Caught Smoking Marijuana With Players: Deputies

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A volunteer baseball coach from West Henderson High School has been arrested for smoking marijuana with players, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

In March, school resource officers were made aware of allegations that 22-year-old Brett Baker took some players off campus after a baseball practice and smoked marijuana.

After an investigation, Baker has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and neglect by parents or others.

Baker turned himself into the Henderson County Magistrate’s Office after being notified of the charges, deputies say.

He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

His first court appearance is scheduled for May 19.

