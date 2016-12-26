Former NC Basketball Coach Facing Over 70 Child Sex Abuse Charges

Rodney Scott

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A former AAU basketball coach facing more than 70 child sex abuse charges involving teen boys has been charged with new crimes.

Rodney Scott, 50, has been charged with 2 more felony charges of indecent liberties with a child, according to documents obtained from the Cumberland County Magistrate’s Office. Scott's bond is now more than $17.7 million according to WNCN.

Prior to the new charges, seven people have come forward accusing the former coach of sexual abuse.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office filed the charges on Dec. 23. The date of the offenses is listed as May 1, 2006.

The documents do not provide a narrative of the incident or any information about the accuser.

Scott is set to reappear before a Cumberland County judge on Jan. 3, 2017.

