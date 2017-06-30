NC Bill Would Let School Bus Cameras Catch Illegal Passers

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is getting a bill that implements an idea he promoted while attorney general - putting cameras on school buses to take photos of vehicles that illegally pass stopped school buses.



The House late Thursday agreed to Senate legislation allowing counties to adopt ordinances to cite motorists by using stop-arm camera images as evidence. The bill's next stop is Cooper's desk.

RELATED: Alamance Co. School Bus Stop Arm Didn't Extend When Student Was Hit By Car: NCHP



Violations of the ordinance would be punishable by monetary penalties starting at $400 for a first offense. Local education boards can contract with outside vendors to install the cameras, send citations and assess fines.



Cooper and other supporters of the idea have said the cameras will reduce the number of motorists skirting around the buses and increasing the risks for striking children getting on or getting off.

© 2017 Associated Press