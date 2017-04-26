NC Bill Would Outlaw Traps Set in Public Parks

More than 40 nails have been found hammered into tree roots on trails in Pinnacle Park in Sylva. (Photo: Courtesy of Brian Barwatt)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lawmakers are working to make it illegal to set a trap on a public trail or in a park.

The legislation stems from incidents in February in the western part of North Carolina.

A runner impaled his foot on a nail officials believed was purposely placed in Pinnacle Park in Jackson County.

A total of 60 nails were placed in an 18-mile stretch. No arrests have been made.

Rep. John Bradford (R-Mecklenburg) introduced House Bill 597, which would make it a misdemeanor to set a trap in a public park.

“We saw there was no real provision for someone setting booby traps in parks, period. So that’s what made me jump into action was we need to address this,” Bradford said.

If someone sets a trap and it injures a person, that would be a felony.

Hayden said it’s a shame that something like this even needs to be addressed by law.

“I’m a little surprised that it has to be a state law, that it’s not addressed by anything else,” Hayden said.

The bill passed the House and is now on to the Senate.

