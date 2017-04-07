NC Board Approves New Reading, Writing Guidelines

"At this time, the district is, quite frankly, understaffed and under equipped. The Department of Education removed 14 of our buses and replaced them with smaller capacity buses" wrote Mary Beth Hill in a statement from the district. (Photo: WLTX)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - In a split vote, the North Carolina State Board of Education has approved new guidelines meant to help public school students learn to read, write and interpret literature.

The Raleigh News and Observer reports the board approved the new grade-by-grade guidelines for English/language arts in an 8-4 vote Thursday. Some in the minority pushed for an outside assessment or more work on details.

Teachers will begin using the new standards in 2018. According to previous reports by the News and Observer, the standards don't demand schools use a set curriculum. The school districts choose the curricula.



The move is another signal that North Carolina is moving away from controversial Common Core standards.



The board wants frequent updates on how the new standards are being picked up in schools.

