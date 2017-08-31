NC Boaters Reported Missing; Coast Guard Searching Myrtle Beach, Charleston Areas

US Coast Guard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Coast Guard is searching from Charleston to Myrtle Beach for two missing North Carolina men last seen Sunday near Oak Island.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard, crews from Charleston are relieving North Carolina crews as the search continues for the two men from Gaston County, North Carolina.

Steve Chaney and David Hambrick were expected back from a fishing trip on Sunday near Oak Island, the Coast Guard said in a release. The men left around 11:30 a.m. Sunday from the South Harbor Boat Ramp in Oak Island aboard a 22-foot fishing boat.





David Hambrick (Photo US Coast Guard)

The wife of one of the men called officials after they did not return by dark, as expected.

Coast Guard and Navy aircrews along with Coast Guard vessels are actively searching for the missing boaters from Charleston to Myrtle Beach. Aircrews aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, an HC-130 Hercules airplane, along with Station Oak Island boat crews were searching the coast south of Oak Island earlier in the week, News13’s sister station in North Carolina reported.

Steve Chaney (Photo: US Coast Guard)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

