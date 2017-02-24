NC Boy Worried Father Will Be Deported Writes Letter To Gov. Cooper

Armando Campos' letter to Gov. Roy Cooper (WTVD) (Photo: WTVD)

DURHAM — A 7-year-old boy in Durham wrote a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper that's gotten attention throughout the state.

Armando Campos says he's scared to go to school because his father could be deported when he comes home. Armando's mother, Laura Martin, is a U.S. citizen, but his father is undocumented.

RELATED: Woman Takes Refuge In Church To Avoid Deportation

"I do not want my dad to get deported," Armando told WTVD.

"That's really scary to him, knowing that he could be raised with one parent instead of two," Martin said.

Martin has cervical cancer and her husband supports the family of five. Armando, who battles epileptic seizures, got the idea after seeing news about people in Charlotte being deported.

Cooper's office responded to the letter:

"Governor Cooper believes we can keep our country safe without separating families, hurting businesses and turning away good people. Immigration enforcement efforts need to focus on protecting our communities from violent criminals."

Martin said she won't let anything split up her family.



"I would go back to Mexico with my husband and all four of my kids," she said.



Armando's 5-year-old brother, Paquito, is also afraid.



"I don't want (my father) to go to Mexico," Paquito said, "because I'm scared that he will never come back."

Copyright 2017 WFMY