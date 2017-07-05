NC Child Saved From Near Drowning

WCNC photo (Photo: Oakes, Alena N.)

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) – A young child was taken to the hospital after a near-drowning at a home in Holly Springs, officials said.

It happened at a home on Quarryrock Road on the Fourth of July holiday evening around 7:45 p.m.

Officials said someone pulled the 8-year-old child from a pool.

Multiple EMS crews and police responded and the boy was out of the pool by the time the crews got to the home.

The child appeared to be OK and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

