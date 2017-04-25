NC Couple Save Man From Submerged Car

Julie Sayre

SHALLOTTE, NC — A husband and wife saved a man trapped in a submerged car in a canal Saturday afternoon along Highway 9 in South Carolina.

WECT reports Terry and Julie Sayer were driving along Highway 9 in South Carolina Saturday afternoon when they came across debris from a crash and noticed the vehicle in the water.

“I pulled over, got out, ran over there and jumped into the water,” Terry Sayer said. “The car started sinking more and it was getting over [the driver’s] head.”

Terry said he reached in through the back window to free the driver from his seat belt.

“He grabbed me by the arm and as the car was going down,” Terry said. “I started yelling ‘Help! Help me! Help me!'”

Julie was on shore and heard the fear in her husband’s voice. She flagged dozens of drivers down on the highway.

The group attached a chain to the car and pulled the vehicle onto the riverbank.

Julie Sayre posted video of the rescue efforts on WECT’s Facebook page Saturday evening.

The video shows Terry and several others pulling the driver out of the car.

“We got him to the bank and then they started CPR on him and he started breathing,” Terry said.

Terry and Julie said Saturday afternoon was an experience that will forever be engrained in their memories. They don’t like to think about what could have happened if they weren’t there to spot the car, and hope others will extend a helping hand like they did.

“When someone is in trouble like that, please don’t hesitate to help,” Terry said.

