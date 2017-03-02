NC 'Hunted' Couple Appear on WFMY News 2 After Winning

Stephen and English King

GREENSBORO, NC -- In case you missed it, a North Carolina couple has been competing on the new CBS reality show, Hunted.

English and Stephen King's goal was to cut off communication and stay off the grid for as long as possible.

The finale aired Wednesday night and the couple was announced as one of the winners!

This morning, they joined Tracey McCain on the Good Morning Show to talk about their experience, how winning felt, and what they plan to do with the prize money!

Congratulations to the Kings!

