NC Couple Wins CBS' Hunted And $250K

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. – A North Carolina couple from Hillsborough managed to outrun the pros for longer than ever expected on CBS’ new hit TV show ‘HUNTED.’

Stephen and English King, participated in the show leading the CIA, Navy Seals and US Marshals on a manhunt.

They were one of 18 other teams to play the game for a chance to win $250,000.

In order to compete the couple had to completely stay off the grid including no cell phones, social media, technology or even a car.

The couple said the chase to outrun the team of experts was beyond intense.

They were only predicted to stay on the run for 14 days but they outlasted all the teams!

The King family and one other team also won the game by staying off the grid.





